Earlier this week, El Salvador announce its plans to make Bitcoin (BTC/USD) a legal tender in the country. Now, it seems the country’s congress has made this plan a reality, as Wikipedia listed the cryptocurrency as one of its official currencies. El Salvador became the first country to take Bitcoin as a legal tender. However, […]Full Article
Has Bitcoin (BTC) officially become El Salvador’s currency? Wikipedia thinks so
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Bitcoin rises 5% after El Salvador considering making BTC a legal tender
El Salvador could become the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The country’s president has already..
Invezz