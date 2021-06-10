In 2020, the National Women’s Soccer League broke viewership records by nearly 300%, drawing audiences on par with an MLB game airing at the same time. Increased interest in the women’s cup was spurred by the US’s 2019 World Cup win. Additionally, CBS aired the first and last games on regular TV rather than their subscription service. When women’s sports is given premium broadcasting, it delivers on drawing crowds. The business of women’s sports is booming. This proves that viewers want women’s sports. 66% of people are interested in at least one women’s sport, as are 84% of sports fans.