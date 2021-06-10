A Scorching Hot Middle East Summer Could Send Oil Prices Soaring

Economies reopening after lockdowns and a consequent surge in travel have pushed crude oil prices to levels last seen years ago. Now, something else can push them even higher: the weather. Summer is hot in the Middle East. It is peak power consumption season as air conditioners become vital. This year, according to a Bloomberg report, consumption will be even higher than usual due to higher temperatures. The report mentions electricity consumption in Kuwait, which this week hit a new record as summer began earlier than usual. The report also noted…