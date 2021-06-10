Canada's Terra Nova Oilfield Rescue In Jeopardy

The talks between the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Suncor Energy designed to saving the troubled Terra Nova oilfield have collapsed, with the province declining to take a financial interest in the project, according to CBC News. But the collapse of the oilfield could cost Newfoundland and Labrador hundreds of millions of dollars. Suncor Energy—the lead partner and operator for Terra Nova, approved NL to take a 15% interest in the oilfield. But the province, according to CBC News sources, said that the stakes were too high.…