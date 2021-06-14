GBP/USD pressured ahead of key UK data and lockdown fears

The GBP/USD is in a tight range ahead of a key speech by Boris Johnson on delaying the reopening in England as the Delta variant of coronavirus continues to spread. The pair is trading at 1.4100, which is about 1% below the highest point in May. UK lockdown extension The UK has made strong progress […]

