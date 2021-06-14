U.S. Oil Prices Hit 32-Month High On Rising Global Demand

Oil prices rose early on Monday, with the U.S. benchmark hitting a 32-month high and Brent rising above $73 per barrel as the market is growing increasingly bullish on demand while the return of Iranian oil looks more distant than initially thought. As of 10:06 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude prices were up by 1.14 percent at $71.72, after touching a 32-month high in earlier trading. Brent Crude was up by 1.06 percent, surpassing the $73 a barrel mark and trading at $73.46. Oil prices continued their move upward this week, after rising last week…