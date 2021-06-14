Critical Blood Shortage Alert Issued in San Francisco

Beginning today, World Blood Donor Day, first-time donors can get a preview of their blood type when they give with Vitalant SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (June 14, 2021) — On this World Blood Donor Day, Vitalant—which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S, including over 45 in the San Francisco Bay Area — announced that it has a critical blood shortage. The nonprofit organization is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment now to give at any of its nearly 120 donation centers or a community drive to replenish the blood supply in the coming days and