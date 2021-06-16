Coinbase Pro lists Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Chiliz (CHZ) causing prices to skyrocket

The Coinbase effect struck again after Coinbase Pro decided to list two new tokens, judging by the platform’s recent announcement. The two tokens in question are Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) and Chiliz (CHZ/USD), both of which saw their price skyrocket after the announcement. Shiba Inu, another meme token inspired by Dogecoin’s success, saw its price jump […]Full Article
