GM To Boost EV Investments By 35% By 2025

GM plans to increase investments in electric vehicles by 35 percent from earlier plans over the next five years to $35 billion as the company eyes one of the top spots in this market, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The automaker had already stated in November 2020 its ambition to lead in the EV race with higher investments and 30 new global EV launches by 2025. The company plans to have 40 percent of the models it offers in its home market plug-in EVs by 2025. Then, in January this year, the auto…