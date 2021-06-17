CureVac collapses 45% after disappointing results from COVID-19 vaccine trial

CureVac collapses 45% after disappointing results from COVID-19 vaccine trial

CureVac NV (NASDAQ: CVAC) slipped about 45% in the stock market on Thursday morning as the company said the late-stage trial showed its candidate COVID-19 vaccine to be only 47% effective, raising questions on the German biotech’s agreement with the European Union to deliver hundreds of millions of doses of its vaccine (CVnCoV). CureVac’s shot […]

