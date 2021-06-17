Musk: Tesla May Accept Bitcoin As Payment If Crypto Goes Green

Elon Musk has long been Bitcoin’s most high-profile advocate. His avid support for the crypto-currency has gone a long way toward shifting public perception in favor of Bitcoin and has boosted the asset’s legitimacy in global marketplaces. Bitcoin owes much to Musk for its recent boom and soaring prices as the cryptocurrency enters the mainstream in no small part thanks to the Tesla CEO’s decision to buy $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin through the electric car company and begin accepting the currency as a valid method of payment. …