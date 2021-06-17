Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares have weakened this Thursday by more than 4% and closed the day below the $40 level. For now, there is no risk of the bear market, but if the price falls below $38 support, the next target could be around $36. Fundamental analysis: Bank of America continues to […]Full Article
Bank of America shares remain under pressure after the FED meeting
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dow tumbles after Fed says interest rates could jump twice in 2023
Proactive Investors
4:15pm: Major indices take a hit Traders reacted harshly after the Fed raised its inflation estimate for 2021 to 3.4%, up a..
-
Wall Street little changed as traders wait to hear from the Fed
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street makes mixed start as Fed awaited
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street takes a turn for the worse Tuesday as investors eye Fed
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street takes a turn for the worse as investors eye Fed
Proactive Investors
More coverage
Wall Street opens flat to lower as investors eye Fed
Proactive Investors
9.40am: Proactive North America headlines: American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) grows supply chain for waste permanent..
-
Nasdaq and S&P 500 snatch record-high closes after late-afternoon surge
Proactive Investors
-
Dow sinks more than 200 points as traders eye Fed; Nasdaq fares better
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street opens in the red as traders eye Fed
Proactive Investors
-
A Look At Israel's New Prime Minister
Newsy