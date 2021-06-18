After a bank run on the Iron Finance protocol cost him dearly, Mark Cuban is calling for regulation to define “what a stablecoin is and what collateralization is acceptable.”Full Article
Mark Cuban calls for stablecoin regulation in wake of Iron Finance 'bank run'
