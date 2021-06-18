Commodities To See Worst Week Since Start Of Pandemic

Copper prices are headed for their worst week in a year, gold crashed through $1,800 an ounce and palladium gave up almost $300 an ounce in a single day after the US Federal Reserve also signaled that higher interest rates may happen sooner than expected. This pushed the dollar to its highest in two months, making commodities priced in the greenback more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies. Metals were further damaged by Chinese plans to release copper, aluminum, and zinc from its national reserves as…