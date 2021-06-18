Bitcoin price drops a leg lower and stocks slump after St. Lous Federal Reserve President James Bullard signals that interest rates could rise by the end of this year.Full Article
Hawkish Fed comments push Bitcoin price and stocks lower again
The Cointelegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: Progressive Planet, Real Luck Group, Deep-South Resources, Kidoz, Sigma Lithium UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
Progressive Planet Solutions Inc (CVE:PLAN) has announced positive accelerated-cure Resistance to Chloride Ion Penetration (RCP)..
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Sigma Lithium Resources, Progressive Planet Solutions, NEO Battery Materials, Victory Square Technologies UPDATE …
Proactive Investors
-
US stocks close higher on tech strength, Fed comments
Proactive Investors
-
US indices higher at lunch as Fed speak continues to dictate sentiment
Proactive Investors
-
Wall Street starts little changed as Powell testimony eyed
Proactive Investors