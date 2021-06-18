Venezuela’s Maduro Pleads For Deal With U.S. Administration

Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro has been waiting for the Biden Administration to negotiate a deal that would bring relief to the U.S. sanctions on the country holding the world’s largest oil reserves, he told Bloomberg Television in an interview. Venezuela’s oil industry has crumbled in recent years due to the domestic crisis and the American sanctions. The U.S. ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Maduro’s sources of income—oil being the primary such source—began to cripple Venezuelan oil exports in early 2019.…