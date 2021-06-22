$3 Billion Caribbean Refinery To Close Its Doors For Good

The Limetree Bay refinery on the island of St. Croix will be shut down forever due to "extreme financial constraints." "This was an extremely difficult decision for us," chief executive Jeff Rinker said in a statement, as carried by The Associated Press. "Unfortunately, this is our only option." The investors in the facility had poured some $3 billion into their plan to revive the 210,000-bpd refinery. The decision follows an order from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued last month to shut down the refinery because of "multiple improperly…