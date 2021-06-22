Delta Airlines (NYSE: DAL) shares can still stabilize above $50 resistance even though research firm Jefferies sees this company as the top recovery pick. Fundamental analysis: Jefferies sees Delta Air Lines as the best-positioned airline company for the next stage of the recovery The airline sector shows signs of recovery, booking trends are shoving the […]Full Article
Is Delta Air Lines stock a good buy in July 2021?
