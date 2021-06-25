Should you invest in 3D Systems stock in July?

Should you invest in 3D Systems stock in July?

Invezz

Published

3D Systems Corp (NYSE:DDD) shares gained 42.33% this week after announcing a deal with CallPlant to see the two companies develop bio-printed solutions for improved breast reconstruction treatment. The announcement comes following 3D System’s solid quarterly performance last month. The stock is now up 285% this year and over 510% in the previous 12 months. […]

Full Article