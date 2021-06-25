Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gained roughly 40% in the stock market on Friday as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration gave the green light to billionaire Richard Branson’s spaceflight company to fly people to space. The announcement raises pressure on space-tourism competitors, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight […]Full Article
Here’s why Virgin Galactic stock jumped 40% on Friday
