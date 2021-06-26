U.S., France Warn Iran Not To Draw Out Nuclear Talks

The United States and France have warned Iran not to draw out nuclear talks, a day after an interim agreement for the UN nuclear watchdog to monitor Tehran’s atomic activities expired. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Tehran are holding discussions to extend a temporary agreement on monitoring nuclear activities that expired on June 24. If it is not extended, six weeks of negotiations in Vienna aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could descend into crisis, diplomats said. "This remains a serious concern,"…