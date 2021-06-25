Meet The Man Behind The World's Most Exciting Oil Play

This is the story about an oil play that so far has lived up to its promise…Namibia is the setting…And a little-known Canadian explorer is the protagonist.It was the speculative investment of 2020…But now we think it’s being de-risked following two successful drill results…And its stock price has been flying as a result. The first interview we had with the founder Craig Steinke was very well received by our readers who were very impressed with what Reconnaissance Energy Africa (TSXV:RECO, OTC:RECAF) had accomplished…