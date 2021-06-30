UK To End Coal Power A Year Earlier Than Planned

The UK is bringing forward its target to end coal use in electricity generation by one year, to October 2024 as part of its aim to lead the world in tackling climate change, the government said on Wednesday. “Today we’re sending a clear signal around the world that the UK is leading the way in consigning coal power to the history books and that we’re serious about decarbonising our power system so we can meet our ambitious, world-leading climate targets,” Energy and Climate Change Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a…