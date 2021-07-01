UN Urges US To Lift Iran Oil Sanctions Before It’s Too Late

The United Nations political affairs chief has called on the United States to either lift or waive the American sanctions against Iran as the Islamic Republic, the U.S., and the remaining signatories to the so-called 2015 nuclear deal continue difficult negotiations about Washington and Tehran returning to the agreement. Representatives of Iran and the United States have faulted each other for not complying with the 2015 accord, while UN Security Council delegates urge the parties to work to achieving a breakthrough in the ongoing talks in Vienna,…