Is This The Next Big Thing In Lithium Battery Tech?

With the rush of newly minted investors into the EV space, news about electric vehicle technology now rivals that of climate change. Most of the news is good and the latest in batteries is no exception: researchers have managed to make a lithium metal battery last for 600 cycles. Here’s some clarification upfront: lithium-ion batteries are made up of a lithium-containing cathode and an anode, usually made from graphite. They also feature an electrolyte solution through which lithium ions shuffle back and forth as the battery charges and discharges.…