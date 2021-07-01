South Sudan Hits Peak Production As It Prepares For First Oil Auction

Time is running out for South Sudan, which is now preparing for its first oil auction, as officials reveal that the country’s four existing blocks have reached and passed peak production and are now in decline. Ministry of Petroleum Undersecretary Awow Daniel Chuang told Bloomberg that Blocks 3 and 7 in Upper Nile have fallen to 103,000 barrels per day from an initial 120,000 bpd, while Blocks 1, 2 and 4 have dropped from 53,000 bpd to 48,000 bpd. Overall, crude oil production has declined from 185,000 bpd to 165,000 bpd. …