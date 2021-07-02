European Equities Cautious Ahead Of U.S Jobs Data

European equities are expected to open firm yet cautious ahead of the decisive Non- farm Payrolls data due from the U.S during market hours. The resilience of the labor market as indicated by the headline addition to non-farm payrolls is perceived as a key parameter tracked by the Fed for deciding the pace and timeline for post-pandemic normalization. The data assumes significance in the context of increasingly hawkish stances on tapering and tightening by Fed officials of late.