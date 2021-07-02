European Equities Cautious Ahead Of U.S Jobs Data

European Equities Cautious Ahead Of U.S Jobs Data

RTTNews

Published

European equities are expected to open firm yet cautious ahead of the decisive Non- farm Payrolls data due from the U.S during market hours. The resilience of the labor market as indicated by the headline addition to non-farm payrolls is perceived as a key parameter tracked by the Fed for deciding the pace and timeline for post-pandemic normalization. The data assumes significance in the context of increasingly hawkish stances on tapering and tightening by Fed officials of late.

Full Article