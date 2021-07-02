Oil Price Rally Boosts Europe Energy Stocks

Energy stocks in Europe saw their best daily performance in a month and shares in major U.S. and European oil corporations jumped in New York trade on Thursday as oil prices rallied in a market expecting OPEC+ to further ease their production cuts. European stocks ultimately gained again Friday, running with the oil price rally, which only slightly slipped, and adding further momentum after the US monthly jobs report showing that the US labor market added 850,000 non-farm jobs in June, exceeding expectations. Early on Friday at European trade open,…