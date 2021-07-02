STIR/SHAKEN: Phone Calls of the Future

Spam calling is rampant in the United States. American citizens are inundated with over 175 million robocalls every day. It’s gotten so annoying that 90% of people refuse to pick up for unknown callers. The problem is more than annoyance: phone scams cost Americans $10 billion in 2020 alone. The problems at the receiving end of spam calls are well known. Less talked about are the issues spam callers cause legitimate businesses. When a scammer spoofs the number of a real business, it destroys their number’s integrity. Since spoofing is currently so difficult to trace, cases are near impossible