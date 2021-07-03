Colombia Looks To Ramp Up Coal Mining As Economy Struggles

Despite the intensifying fight against global warming and climate change, which is supported by some of the world’s largest energy companies, Colombia’s president Ivan Duque is determined to expand the country’s coal mining. The strife-torn Andean nation is South America’s largest coal producer and the national government is seeking to bolster output as part of its plans to reactivate the economy after it shrank nearly 7% during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Duque intends to expand Colombia’s thermal coal production…