Oil Steady As OPEC+ Battles To Break Deadlock

Oil prices were little changed and trading only slightly down early on Monday while the market is waiting for the OPEC+ group to begin a third day of meetings to try to reach a consensus about oil production levels in the coming months. As of 10:15 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude prices were slightly down by 0.03 percent, trading at $75.15, and Brent Crude was trading down 0.08 percent, at $76.10 a barrel. At 11:00 a.m, the OPEC+ meeting, scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Vienna time (9 a.m. EDT), had not started yet, with reports emerging that side talks…