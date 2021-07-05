Bitcoin price dips below support level amid growing trading volume

Bitcoin price dips below support level amid growing trading volume

Invezz

Published

Bitcoin buyers have been unable to sustain the momentum picked up by the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency over the weekend. Against the norm of price slump on weekends and bullish gains on weekdays, Bitcoin is trading at a loss of 4.84% to $33,696.19. Over the past 24 hours, BTC changed hands at a high […]

Full Article