Bitcoin buyers have been unable to sustain the momentum picked up by the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency over the weekend. Against the norm of price slump on weekends and bullish gains on weekdays, Bitcoin is trading at a loss of 4.84% to $33,696.19. Over the past 24 hours, BTC changed hands at a high […]Full Article
Bitcoin price dips below support level amid growing trading volume
Invezz0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NA Proactive news snapshot: EVmo, CleanSpark, Cabral Gold, Recruiter.com Group, Byrna Technologies UPDATE ....
Proactive Investors
EVmo Inc (OTCMKTS:YAYO), a provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy sector, announced that it closed $15..