Mud Volcano Explosion Near Major Caspian Sea Gas Fields

An explosion near an offshore field in the Caspian Sea has had media guessing as to what happened, after several shots and videos were released online, followed by a statement from the Azeri state oil and gas company saying that nearby oil and gas platforms were safe. "No incidents have happened at the offshore fields and industrial structures controlled by SOCAR, work continues normally," a spokesman for the company said as quoted by CNN. On Twitter, an expert in a phenomenon known as mud volcanoes said Azerbaijan was home to “ludicrously…