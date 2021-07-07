How to Get a College-Level Education Online for Free

As the cost of a formal college degree continues to skyrocket, more and more people are on the hunt for alternatives. Support for education remains popular, but the institutions that charge tens of thousands per year are not. Thanks to the availability of self-learning websites on the internet, finding a college-level education for a lower price is easier than one might think. Ironically, some of the best self-learning resources are the free courses offered by universities. The same universities that charge obscene amounts for a formal degree are giving some of their resources away for free. Aggregate sites like Coursera