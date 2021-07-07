Brexit Britain Begins To Scrap EU Trade Quotas

In one of its first tests as a free trading global economy after Brexit, Britain achieved a middling mark this past week. Trade minister Liz Truss accepted its independent, newly established Trade Remedies Authority recommendation to scrap some quotas on imports that had been carried over from the European Union in 2019 prior to Brexit. Brexit Britain scrap import quotas The rules set quotas on some 19 steels whereby a 25% anti-dumping tariff is applied if imports exceed pre-set quarterly quotas. Details have been sparse, however, on what is included…