White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

Gas prices at the pump are up 40 percent since the start of the year and Republicans are blaming the Biden administration, which does not accept the guilt. “I think there sometimes is a misunderstanding of what causes gas prices to increase and so, to convey to the American people that we’re working on it and certainly the supply availability of oil has a huge impact,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Tuesday briefing, as quoted by The Hill. “I would also say that ensuring Americans don’t bear…