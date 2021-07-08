The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will look at the potential for a CBDC “to work alongside cash as government-backed money,” and assess the issues around the emergence of crypto assets such as stablecoins.Full Article
New Zealand's Reserve Bank consulting public on a potential CBDC
