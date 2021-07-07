Ship Explosion Rocks Dubai Port

Local media have reported a large explosion at the Port of Jebel outside of Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, with the Dubai government confirming a fire on a container ship. The explosion was loud enough to hear across the city, as described by media. In a statement carried by BNO Media, the Dubai government said: “A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze.” A fire caused by an explosion within a container…