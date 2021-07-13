IEA: Global Refining Throughput To Jump This Summer

Global refining throughput is set to jump this summer to meet rebounding demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. Refinery runs globally surged by as much as 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, up from a stagnant performance in May, the agency said in its Oil Market Report for July published today. After the June jump, which was the largest monthly increase since July 2020 as per Reuters estimates, refinery runs are expected to further jump through July and August. The increase over this month and next is expected at…