The GBP/USD pair rose modestly after the latest UK consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair rose to 1.3856, which was a few pips above Tuesday’s low of 1.3800. Jerome Powell testimony ahead The GBP/USD reacted mildly to the latest UK inflation data. The numbers showed that the headline CPI rose by 2.5% in June, […]Full Article
GBP/USD forecast ahead of Jerome Powell testimony
