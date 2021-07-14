GBP/USD forecast ahead of Jerome Powell testimony

GBP/USD forecast ahead of Jerome Powell testimony

Invezz

Published

The GBP/USD pair rose modestly after the latest UK consumer price index (CPI) data. The pair rose to 1.3856, which was a few pips above Tuesday’s low of 1.3800.  Jerome Powell testimony ahead The GBP/USD reacted mildly to the latest UK inflation data. The numbers showed that the headline CPI rose by 2.5% in June, […]

Full Article