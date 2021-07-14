Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia And UAE Compromise On Deal

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have resolved their nearly two-week-long standoff over baseline production levels that was blocking a unanimous OPEC+ deal on oil supply, a delegate from the OPEC+ group told Reuters on Wednesday. Under the compromise, the UAE will see its baseline production level lifted to 3.65 million barrels per day (bpd) when the current pact expires in April 2022, according to the source. The current baseline for the UAE was around 3.17 million bpd. Earlier this month, the UAE blocked a deal on OPEC+…