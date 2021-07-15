Here’s why decline in lumber prices doesn’t equate to low housing prices

Here’s why decline in lumber prices doesn’t equate to low housing prices

Invezz

Published

Lumber prices have erased all the gains from earlier in the year as the supply chain continues to normalize. Earlier in the year, the commodity’s price surged by more than four times its cost in 2020. It hit an all-time of $1,733.50 per a thousand-foot board.   Housing prices The prior surge in lumber prices […]

Full Article