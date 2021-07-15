OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Exceeding 100 Million Bpd In 2022

World oil demand is expected to surpass the 100 million barrels per day (bpd) mark in the second half of 2022, thanks to solid economic growth and expectations of continued success in containing the pandemic, OPEC said on Thursday. Global economic growth is set to jump by 5.5 percent this year and another 4.1 percent next year, the cartel said in its closely-watched Monthly Oil Market Report released on Thursday. OPEC sees global oil demand growing by 6 million bpd this year, unchanged from last month’s assessment. Total oil demand is projected…