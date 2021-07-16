Biden, Merkel Agree To Disagree On Nord Stream 2

President Biden and Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to disagree on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project of Gazprom during Merkel's visit to Washington. Per a Reuters report, President Biden said, "Good friends can disagree," with regard to the pipeline, which the United States opposes with the argument that Russia could use it to penalize Ukraine. Germany, however, needs a lot more natural gas as it shuts down coal and nuclear plants in its own green push and has staunchly defended Nord Stream 2. This has strained bilateral relations because,…