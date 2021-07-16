Intel eyeing $30B acquisition of GlobalFoundries

Invezz

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) plans to acquire GlobalFoundries Inc. in a deal that will boost the semiconductor behemoth’s plans to produce more chips for other technology companies, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The acquisition will be the largest in Intel’s history. Intel planning $30 billion acquisition of GlobalFoundries Sources familiar with […]

