Tencent Holdings Ltd is set to penetrate further into the global video game space. The Chinese technology giant said on Monday it will buy Sumo Group plc (LON: SUMO) for $1.26 billion. Shares of the British video game holding company were up roughly 40% on Monday. Tencent’s offer marks a 43% premium on Sumo’s Friday […]Full Article
Here’s why Sumo Group plc stock jumped 40% on Monday
