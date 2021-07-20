10 Things You Never Knew About Oil

From OPEC to U.S. shale, from fracking to negative oil prices, from endless political debates to inventories, the fossil fuel industry is never short on headlines. But the industry has a few lesser-known tidbits that might come as a surprise to even the savviest oil industry connoisseur. In no particular order, here is our top 10 list of things you never knew about oil. Number 10 on our list was not inspired by DC Comics, although it’s easy to see why one would think so. Superhero fans might be surprised--and perhaps giddy--to learn…