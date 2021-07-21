The Perfect Nation For A Renewable Energy Revolution

In terms of energy resources, Australia is truly blessed. The island-nation is already an important fossil fuel exporter with the potential to become a heavyweight in the upcoming renewables sector. Its enormous landmass is dominated by large deserts with an abundance of solar and wind energy which could herald the next development phase of Australia's energy sector. The latest announcements underscore the likely scenario that the country will remain an indispensable and influential part of the world’s energy system. A lucrative business…