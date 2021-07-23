Deadly Typhoon Threatens Strategic Chinese Oil Hub

The In-fa typhoon, which caused devastating flooding in parts of China this week—claiming at least 33 lives—is expected to make landfall this weekend in a key area hosting some of the largest Chinese refineries and oil storage tanks. In-fa caused torrential rains and floods in the Chinese province of Henan earlier this week. Subway cars were flooded in flash floods in the capital city of the province, Zhengzhou. Twelve people were killed in a flooded subway line after being trapped for hours. Thousands of people in Henan, one of the…