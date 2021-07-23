India's Largest Refiner Plans To Ramp Up Capacity This Decade
Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the largest oil refiner in the country, looks to boost its crude oil refining capacity by one-third over the next half-decade as it believes gasoline and diesel demand will continue to rise in India, IOC’s chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya told Bloomberg. “I firmly believe all forms of fuel will have a place to stay -- fossil fuels will be there,” Vaidya told Bloomberg in an interview published on Friday. “Consumption is going from leaps and bounds and energy security is the primary concern for…Full Article